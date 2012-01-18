BTX Appoints Two New Executives

BTX Technologies has announced that Kim Robbins has been appointed as the company's new senior marketing manager. In her new position, Robbins is responsible for planning, directing, and managing all BTX marketing strategies, programs, and initiatives to drive corporate growth and profitability. Robbins replaces Mark Chernoff, who has taken on the role of BTX's director of A/V sales, Northeast.

Robbins comes to BTX from DVTel, Inc., where she served as director of marketing communications. Her responsibilities at DVTel included developing marketing communication strategies; managing public relations, events, and advertising campaigns; and maintaining a social media presence. Previously, Robbins held the positions of supervisor of marketing communications at Dagaz Inc. and marketing communications manager at ViaGate.

"I'm excited to be the most recent addition to the BTX team," said Robbins. "For our customers, BTX offers an all-in-one resource by distributing and manufacturing the highest quality products and providing everything from pre-sales support to technical support after installation. With the company's overall dedication to quality control and customer service, as well as its strong commitment to marketing, BTX was an easy choice and great opportunity. I look forward to working with this highly professional and experienced group and to growing with it."

"Over the past 20 years, Kim has established an excellent track record of success in prominent marketing positions," said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. "With the experience and demonstrated leadership she brings to BTX, she will play an integral role in the company's direction as it continues its growth."

Robbins is based in New York and reports to Greg Schwartz. Robbins will be at the 2012 NAB Show in April in the BTX booth C7708.

In his new role as director of A/V sales, Northeast, Mark Chernoff is responsible for the sales and marketing of the company's full offering of A/V products to its growing customer base in New York, Northern New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

Chernoff brings more than 15 years of experience to his new role, including 12 with BTX. He has served BTX in many roles throughout the years, most recently as director of marketing.

Chernoff started out as an inside technical sales representative for BTX, supporting customers in both pre- and post-sales activities. He then worked as regional field sales manager, where he managed the manufacturers' representative channel and strategic accounts throughout the nation. Previously, Chernoff had been with Comcast Cable as a video production coordinator, producing hundreds of commercials and industrial/training videos.

"It's exciting to be working with such a talented group of integrators," said Chernoff. "The Northeast region is historically very leading-edge technically, and I look forward to working with a lot of familiar groups of customers and building strong new relationships."

"Mark has been vital to BTX's growth," said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. "He is perfect for this new position because of his years of experience in our company and his in-depth knowledge of the A/V industry."

Chernoff is based in New York and reports to Greg Schwartz.

For more information: www.btx.com