Arrive Systems Appoints Lee Dodson to President and COO, Americas

Recognizing the rapid growth opportunities for transformational technology solutions in the unified communication and collaboration technology space, and with the continued convergence of pro A/V, IT and social networking, Arrive Systems has appointed Lee Dodson to lead the company as president and chief operations officer for North and South America and Canada.



Dodson, a 25-year veteran of the pro AV industry, joins Arrive from Nortek, where he served as vice president of business development for both TV One and Magenta Research. Prior to that, Dodson has worked with Premier Mounts, where he served as president, following 10 years as vice president of marketing at Extron Electronics, and 12 years at Sony Electronics. An avid industry volunteer, Dodson has served as the elected Chairman of the InfoComm Manufacturers Council for two terms, and also serves on the InfoComm Leadership Development Committee and twice as chairman of the InfoComm Exhibitors Committee.

Lee holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business admin/marketing and an electronics technician certification. Dodson brings a wealth of hands-on experience in providing the leadership required to address the growth opportunities in the Information & Communication Technology (ICT) market.

Dodson will work closely with Aseem Gupta, to develop and manage the company's promise of innovative product solutions and build an exceptional service network in the Americas.



"Lee has a reputation for being a visionary who has helped shape the Pro AV industry and is best suited to lead Arrive into the industry’s next transformational opportunity where we see IT and AV rapidly converging to create entirely new crossover applications," said Aseem Gupta, CEO and founder of Arrive. "He brings a strong passion for serving his customers in the traditional channels and will undoubtedly succeed in the transformational space and emerging new channels with his leadership, enthusiasm and passion for pioneering new product applications."

"Arrive Systems is building technologies and bringing edgeless solutions at an exciting place at the right time, where we can see transformation everywhere. It’s happening all around us and I am extremely excited to involve myself with the potential and new opportunities that Arrive presents for customers and channels" said Dodson. "Aseem has built a company that stands out in so many ways for innovation and transformation. We are intent on leading into the rapidly growing demand for Extreme Collaboration."

Lee and his wife Karen live in Orange County, California.