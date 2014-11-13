DSE Celebrates a Successful Show

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) was a success, if you ask the attendees who convened in New York last month. DSE is "the world’s largest International Tradeshow and Educational Conference dedicated to digital displays, interactive technology, and digital communications networks."

Don't believe us? Here are a few of remarks from attendees:



“Congratulations on a great conference – really enjoyed it and made some terrific new contacts toward a specific project we are working on here at Georgia Tech!” said Tom Stipes, director of digital communications, Georgia Tech.

“I found the Roundtable Discussions very helpful. I made a few great contacts and hope to make use of new technologies that I discovered as a result," shared Pat Coull, senior designer, conferences & events, BMO Financial Group.

“This was my first DSE event and I was truly impressed. I’m looking forward to the next event," remarked Joseph Horn, vice president of digital signage & communications manager at JPMorgan Chase.

“I liked that we were able to have a lot of round table discussion. It's always good to get together with like-minded professionals in this industry. Great conversation. I think we were able to raise the knowledge base of everyone at our table," said Tim Bennink, business development team leader, Meijer Stores.

“I particularly liked the fact that DSE ONE was smaller than big show in Vegas, which meant you could spend more time sharing ideas with colleagues instead of rushing off to the next educational event," commented Paul Fleuranges, senior director, corporate & internal communications, New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority.