DSE Announces DSE ONE Program

- DSE, the International Conference and Tradeshow dedicated exclusively to showcasing innovative digital communications and interactive technology solutions for customer- and employee-facing organizations, announced the debut of DSE ONE in New York on Tuesday, October 21st at the New York Conference Center.
- DSE ONE is a full day education and networking program designed specifically for CXO-level and middle management decision-makers whose organizations are considering or planning an investment in digital communications and interactive technology solutions in order to communicate more effectively with their customers and employees.
- The full day event to kick off at 8am with a continental welcome breakfast, will feature peer networking, panel presentations, collaborative roundtable discussions and a representative cross-section of key industry vendors prepared to demonstrate and discuss the benefits of various cutting edge communications technology solutions.
- Chris Gibbs, President & COO of ExpoNation LLC, which produces DSE said, “We are delighted to be part of New York’s Digital Signage Week with a brand new event that will make education and a sampling of communications and interactive technology solution alternatives accessible to senior management decision-makers where they live.”
- DSE ONE will run 8:00am to 5:00pm on Tuesday, October 21st at the New York Conference Center, 139 W 39th Street.
- DSE 2015, co-located with the Digital Content Show, is scheduled for March 10-12, 2015, with access to the Exhibit Hall March 11 & 12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.
