DSE 2013 Programs to Focus on Certification, Training

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) pre- and post-conference programs will focus on certification, professional training, and providing a world view of digital signage.

While certification renewal credits are available for the general conference seminars on Wednesday, February 27 and Thursday, February 28, foundation certification courses, specialized professional training and a unique look at innovation in digital signage around the world are only available Tuesday, February 26 and Friday, March 1.

Tuesday, February 26

* Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE) & Digital Signage Display Expert (DSDE): DSCE & DSDE are individual full-day programs, the former designed for anyone whose professional involvement requires a full understanding of all the elements of digital signage and the interconnected technologies that produce the images on screen, and the latter designed for those who are responsible for video outputs and need a better understanding of calibration technologies.

— Presented by Brawn Consulting

“Education and certification programs can be used as the basis of competency and as a sequence for job promotion within a company, and gives prospective clients a way to recognize those who are qualified at a higher level of professionalism when making hiring decisions,” said Alan Brawn, principal and co-owner, Brawn Consulting.

* NEW SPEED On…Network Optimization Strategies: This half-day program is designed to accelerate the effectiveness and success for end-users and suppliers of installed dynamic place-based signage for advertising-based, corporate or hybrid networks for customer, patron, staff, or student communications dynamic signage networks. This new program will be presented only at DSE 2013.

—Presented by the BUNN Co.

“This advanced level course is the first available in the industry. It is focused on the central issues that are challenging existing network operators to get the most from their investment. Its content and approach are intended to be transformational," said Lyle Bunn, principal and strategy architect, BUNN Co.

* 2nd Annual Digital Signage 360: A Global Perspective: Designed to provide technology providers, system integrators network operators and advertising agency executives an overview of the opportunities, challenges and achievements of digital signage and digital out-of-home networks around the world, the half-day event will cover Eastern Europe, Asia/Pacific and Latin America, with speakers representing Poland, Japan, Australia and Brazil.

— Sponsored by DailyDOOH

“Globally, different geographies have not only developed at varying speeds, but strengths and weaknesses can also differ culturally. For example, interactivity in Japan is hampered because people prefer to use phones to interact rather than physically touching a screen that others have touched. The more a practitioner knows about the state of the industry from a global perspective and the trends in local countries, the better for them, their products, their users and the industry in general," said Adrian J. Cotterill, editor in chief, DailyDOOH

Friday, March 1



* Digital Signage Network Expert (DSNE) & Digital Signage Content And Media Expert (DCME): DSNE and DCME are full day programs, the former designed for anyone responsible for the complex elements of network operations and the latter designed for content creators and managers, addressing how content fits into a digital signage or DOOH system, what makes content most effective in this medium, the cost of content, and how to measure it.

— Presented by Brawn Consulting

Courses eligible for certification renewal credits at DSE 2013 include SPEED ON… and all 32 approved seminars on the DSE general conference program. The DSCE, DSDE, DSNE and DCME programs are core certification courses but can also be taken for renewal credit.