PS Inks Agreement with Magenta Research

City of Industry, CA--Presentation Switchers, a U.S.-based audio-visual manufacturing company located in Los Angeles, CA, has signed a strategic licensing agreement with Magenta Research of New Milford, CT to utilize Magenta’s unshielded twisted pair ‘extender’ technology for use in PS’s Series 500 line of digital, modular presentation systems.

“Magenta Research has spent a considerable amount of time and energy perfecting UTP/CAT5 extenders in both analog and digital formats,” said Phil Hale, PS’s president and CEO. “Working with Magenta to provide extender solutions frees our company to focus on what we do best – designing and manufacturing quality digital presentation switchers. Our relationship with Magenta is an open and synergistic relationship that benefits both our companies and our customers.”