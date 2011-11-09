IAVI Partners with Panasonic, SunBriteTV

Fort Lauderdale, FL--IAVI announced that it is now officially a direct distributor for Panasonic LA. In addition, IAVI has also formed a distribution agreement with SunBriteTV.

SunBriteTV offers a variety of all-weather outdoor LCD televisions and accessories specially designed to uphold water, extreme temperatures, insects, scratches, and other outdoor factors. Weather resistant mounts, covers, and remotes are also available among their full-line of accessories.

IAVI now distributes Panasonic LA’s complete line of projectors, replacement lamps, lenses and other related AV accessories. Effective mid-September, the company will serve more than 35 countries, throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.