ViewSonic Debuts New Slim Bezel Models

ViewSonic has introduced its latest ultra-slim bezel HD commercial displays, the 52-inch CD5233 and 42-inch CD4233.

According to the company, "With Full HD 1080p, a brightness of up to 700 nits, a 4000:1 static contrast ratio (52-inch model) and a 178-degree viewing angle, the displays truly deliver the visibility required by retailers and commercial professionals. Educators can also benefit from the displays’ clarity, brightness and reliability for use in campus-wide communications."

Additionally, multiple connectivity options provide extensive flexibility for HD digital content from movies and Internet pages to PowerPoint and Flash presentations. These units can also be placed into multiple configurations including video wall arrangements and seamless integration with Linux and Windows-based network media players or PC Minis.

For more information, visit http://www.viewsonic.com/company/news/vs_press_release_417194.htm