Drunk Unkles Take the Stage Again During InfoComm 2017

The NSCA Education Foundation has announced the Drunk Unkles’ first 2017 fundraiser, scheduled for Wednesday, June 14, at Orlando’s BB King’s Blues Club. Now in its 12th year of supporting the NSCA Education Foundation, the Drunk Unkles have generated more than $1 million through this annual event.

A Drunk Unkles axe

Dubbed “Being good isn’t always easy,” the Drunk Unkles concert kicks off InfoComm again this year. Tickets for the event can be picked up at designated sponsor booths during InfoComm 2017, or downloaded at www.nscafoundation.org or www.drunkunkles.com. Thanks to the generosity of Cleerline’s Rob D’Addario, the Drunk Unkles will auction off a versatile D’Angelico guitar, which features the latest D’Addario strings and accessories. The funds raised from this auction will be donated to the NSCA Education Foundation.

“Through the years, the Drunk Unkles have supported our industry in a way that no other group has,” said Chuck Wilson, director of the NSCA Education Foundation. “Not only is the annual Drunk Unkles performance during InfoComm week a fun way to reconnect, but it brings in funds that allow the NSCA Education Foundation to continue to educate and support the integration industry.”