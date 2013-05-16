DPA Microphones d:dicate Recording Microphone Range

DPA Microphones has announced the launch of the d:dicate Recording Microphone range at InfoComm 2013 (Booth 774). Combining the company’s best capsules with its best preamplifiers, the range delivers superior sound for all applications where high-quality audio is required.



The d:dicate range includes DPA’s new modular MMC4018 Supercardioid Capsule, the counterpart to the MMC4018V capsule used in the company’s new d:facto Vocal Microphone. This microphone is ideally suited for applications where clarity and audio quality are critical. d:dicate is also comprised of the well-known MMC4007 High-SPL Omnidirectional Capsule, a modular version of the company’s 4007 microphone. Widely used for measurement purposes, this capsule has an unbeatable dynamic range and can handle extremely high sound pressure levels. Both capsules are entirely compatible with other d:dicate preamplifiers and are ideal for capturing sound from percussion and brass instruments, as well as for audio measurement purposes.

Rounding out the d:dicate line are microphones from the familiar and well-loved DPA Reference Standard series, which has been absorbed into the d:dicate range. These include the modular 4000 and 2000 Series, which are manufactured to perform within very narrow tolerances and offer exceptional linear frequency responses, high SPL and superior gain before feedback. Included in the d:dicate range are a wide variety of 4000 Series capsules, including the new 4018 Supercardiod, 4017 Shotgun, 4015 Wide Cardioid, 4011 Cardioid and 4006 Omnidirectional. 2000 Series Microphones that are in the line consist of two twin diaphragm capsules - the 2011 Cardioid and the 2006 Omnidirectional. Both of these microphones are rooted in the design technology of DPA’s classic miniature capsules. All of the former Reference Standard capsules can be combined with the company’s state-of-the-art preamps, including the A, which is transformerless; the B, a low cut and high boost filter version; and the compact C option for discreet miking.

Like all DPA microphones, every variant in the d:dicate range delivers clear, transparent and precise sound, along with the robustness and versatility that are the hallmarks of DPA Microphones’s high-standard engineering techniques. These quality microphones are increasingly employed in harsh live sound environments, particularly on drum kits where there is a demand for exceptional sound quality in a robust and sturdy casing for continuous use and abuse.