Draper TecVision Surfaces

- Draper's Optically Seamless TecVision screens are now available up to 23 feet high. Instead of using traditional seams, or taking the very expensive approach of having a seamless substrate, Draper took a different approach.
- "We decided to fuse a base substrate which resulted in a flatter base material with a stronger weld," said Bob Mathes, AV/Video sales & marketing manager for Draper. "With the ideal substrate perfected we could then use our TecVision formulation process to create a perfect and optically seamless viewing surface."
- TecVision's Optically Seamless viewing surfaces can be seen in action during InfoComm, June 17-19 in Orlando, in booth 3413.