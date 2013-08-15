RP Visual's NitWit Training Returns 9.18.13

RP Visual Solutions (RPV), provider of visual displays and mounting solutions, has introduced their first NitWit training in more than three years, Perceiving the Almighty Pixel, on September 18 from 11 am to 6 pm at RP Visual's Office at 1274 South Lewis Street, Anaheim, CA.

This open house will feature presentations by RPV president Randy Pagnan, detailing the latest in display technologies. In addition, RPV will be providing complimentary food and drinks.

The September 18 event will include information and demonstrations on direct view LED, LED LCD, Plasma, Projection, Mini-cube technologies, and methods to mount them. Attendees will learn information needed to specify each of these technologies, as well as interact with the latest solutions in touch and near touch.