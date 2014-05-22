Draper TecVision

In recent years projectors and projection technology have been advancing quickly. Draper has taken projection screen technology another step into the future with the creation of TecVision Engineered Surface Technology. TecVision can be seen in action during InfoComm 2014. Available in five exclusive formulations to start, TecVision features white surfaces with gains ranging from 1.3 to 1.9 over remarkably wide viewing cones, and grey surfaces with excellent performance under higher room light levels. Four of the new surfaces are already ISF certified.

Draper's TecVision



“There are few companies in the world who are experts in designing projection screen surfaces,” according to Draper company president John Pidgeon. “Most screen fabrics are made by firms whose primary business is manufacturing textiles for other purposes. We’ve made a major investment in equipment, expert personnel and research time specifically to offer this line of revolutionary new surfaces unmatched by any other screen manufacturer in the world.”

TecVision also offers a departure from typical screen production, according to Bob Mathes, AV Market Manager for Draper.

“Utilizing technologically advanced manufacturing methods, proprietary scientific formulations and establishing the highest quality standard, we are prepared to meet the rigorous demands of today’s projectors and the environments in which screens are and will be used,” said Mathes. “Rather than using 'mass-production' methods in order to minimize costs, TecVision screens are individually produced; each and every screen surface is individually formulated, programmed, and manufactured with multiple checks for quality, consistency and uniformity from start to finish.”

These premium surfaces are not sold online and are only available through qualified Draper dealers. InfoComm 2014 marks their first appearance at a major US trade show.

“We are pretty excited about TechVision,” Pidgeon said. “These five surfaces are just the start. The sky’s the limit as far as surfaces we can create to match whatever specs require.”