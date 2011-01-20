OmniMount Supports Small and Micro Projectors

OmniMount has added two new projector mounts to its commercial projector mount line-up. The NPM1 and NPMMICRO are universal projector mounts designed to fit most small and micro projectors.

The NPM1 and NPMMICRO take OmniMount’s popular PM Series to a more advanced level, the company says, delivering professional-grade features in a body stylish enough to also be used residentially. The fine adjustment feature allows users to lock projectors in a precise location, getting the most accuracy out of the pitch and roll functionalities. The generous pitch and roll adjustments (+/- 15° and +/- 5° respectively) are especially important when mounting the new short throw projectors. Both products include hardware extensions for maximum usability, security hardware for use in public venues, and are padlock-accessible. The universal mounting grid design ensures these mounts are compatible with most any projector in each weight class, with the NPM1 supporting projectors up to 40 lbs and the NPMMICRO supporting more compact projectors that max out at no more than 20 lbs.

“These new additions to our commercial product assortment reinforce that OmniMount is serious about being in the projector mount category,” said Hal Truax, director of the commercial division for OmniMount. “The NPMs are designed with today’s commercial uses in mind, ensuring they’re relevant for the applications we’re seeing in the field now — and while there are competitive pieces on the market that have similar feature sets, our products offer unparalleled value.”

Both projector mounts are designed to be dependable right-out-of-the-box solutions to audio/video installers on the go. Other favorite features include the slide-together mounting plates that allow for a quick installation and ease of serviceability in the field, and the integrated cable management and ceiling trim plate that hides wires and offers a clean look. Both products are available in black. Designed and engineered in the USA, the NPM1 and NPMMICRO are available and shipping now, offered at MSRPs of $149.95 and $99.95 respectively.