Draper Europe Opens Expanded Facility

Draper Europe AB has moved into larger manufacturing facilities in Halmstad, Sweden.

In early 2012, Draper Europe acquired the manufacturing operations of Tvaakersmarkisen AB, one of the largest awning manufacturers in Sweden. Since then, the company has operated in two different locations, manufacturing projection screens at its headquarters in Halmstad, Sweden, and awnings, venetian blinds and window shades at TM's former facility 30 miles away.

By consolidating both operations in a new expanded facility in Halmstad, Draper Europe has been able to streamline all production. The move also provides badly needed room for future expansion of all product lines.