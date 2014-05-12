Drake's DSE 2 PLUS Dual Multiplexing Encoder Now Shipping

The What: R.L. Drake's DSE 2 PLUS dual multiplexing encoder is now shipping. By combining encoding and QAM modulation capabilities within a single stand-alone unit, the DSE 2 PLUS dramatically simplifies HD video distribution.

The What Else: Specifically designed to support digital signage applications, the DSE 2 PLUS also brings value to a variety of other applications within the house of worship, education, healthcare, government, and hospitality markets. The DSE 2 PLUS digitally encodes two uncompressed HDMI, high-resolution component video or VGA inputs to MPEG-2 or MPEG-4/H.264, and then uses an internal multiplexing QAM modulator and low-noise upconverter to enable distribution of two HD programs over existing legacy fiber and coaxial networks. Leveraging the bandwidth savings provided by the multiplexing capability of the DSE 2 PLUS, users can deliver twice as much content at half the bandwidth. This enables users to tap into existing networks of digital HD displays to provide informational video, revenue-generating advertising, or promotional content in a vibrant high-definition format while conserving valuable bandwidth on the network.

Harnessing the technology and engineering expertise behind the proven Drake DSE24 digital signage encoder, the Drake DSE 2 PLUS offers superior reliability and consistent performance. The dual multiplexing encoder receives high-resolution component video, VGA, or HDMI from two separate sources and encodes these inputs to MPEG-2 or MPEG-4/H.264 at resolutions of up to 1080i. Audio is encoded to Dolby Digital or the MPEG-1 Audio Layer II compression format. Support for closed-captioning assures the continued accessibility of captioned content.

The encoder's GUI-based remote network control and monitoring gives users the option of configuring and adjusting parameters either via an ethernet connection or by directly connecting a laptop to the ethernet port on site. While the system is offered as a rack-mount unit, a desktop configuration is also available as an option.

The Why: "The DSE 2 PLUS brings simplicity, reliability, and affordability to organizations wanting to distribute multiple HD programs," said Andy Ruffin, vice president of sales at Drake. "At InfoComm 2014, we'll demonstrate the encoder's rich feature set, including the ability to handle a variety of inputs, support encoding and modulation, and streamline digital HD program delivery."

One More Thing: The encoder will be on display in the Drake booth N1763 at InfoComm 2014, June 18-20 in Las Vegas.