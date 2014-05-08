Drake DSE 2 PLUS

A key highlight at Drake's InfoComm booth will be the DSE 2 PLUS dual multiplexing encoder, which combines encoding and QAM modulation capabilities within a single stand-alone unit. Ideal for digital signage applications, the DSE 2 PLUS can also be used to simplify HD video distribution for various applications across the house of worship, education, healthcare, government, and hospitality markets.

The DSE 2 PLUS digitally encodes two uncompressed HDMI, high-resolution component video or VGA inputs to MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 (H.264), and then uses an internal multiplexing QAM modulator and low-noise upconverter to enable distribution of two HD programs over existing legacy fiber and coaxial networks while providing reliability and consistent performance. Leveraging the bandwidth savings provided by the encoder, users can deliver twice as many HD programs or multiple channels at half the bandwidth. This enables users to tap into existing networks of digital HD displays to provide informational video, revenue-generating advertising, or promotional content in a vibrant high-definition format.