NewTek Unveils TriCaster 40

NewTek has unveiled the TriCaster 40—the company’s latest entry in its TriCaster family of live production systems.

TriCaster 40 creates a new entry point for broadcasters and producers who need full-resolution, HD, multi-camera live production and streaming capabilities, at a breakthrough price. The easy-to-operate, integrated, desktop system is the first on the market to offer such a comprehensive set of real-time video production capabilities for under $5,000 (U.S.)

"With the TriCaster 40, our goal is to make high quality broadcast video accessible to virtually any creative person and company who quite simply could not have fulfilled their vision before," said Dr. Andrew Cross, NewTek CTO. "The opportunities for this new breed of media producer continue to expand, as we see exponential growth in online viewing, as reported by the many leading organizations that track media consumption and viewership.

"In addition, the number of new outlets that are creating and delivering video content is on the rise—from cable channels to major Internet companies. TriCaster 40 not only brings people an unprecedented level of production quality, but also gives them the ability to reach their audience in a way—and at a price—never before possible."