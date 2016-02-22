DPI Launches 8,500 Lumens, Solid State Phosphor Laser

The What: DPI has launched the E-Vision Laser 8500 Laser, which delivers 8,500 lumens from a stable, solid-state light source, capable of producing over 20,000 hours of illumination.

The What Else: The single chip projector was developed with a “Fit and Forget” directive, and thus was designed to need minimal maintenance throughout the lifetime of the display.

The Bottom Line: The solid state illumination system eliminates the need to periodically replace the light lamp. By bypassing regular lamp replacement cycles, most costs related to the E-Vision Laser are incurred at time of purchase. This characteristic purportedly lowers much of the cost of ownership over the lifespan of the display.