DPI Expands Support Network with Canada and U.S. Reps

Digital Projection International (DPI) has expanded its customer sales and support network with the addition of numerous new manufacturers reps across the U.S. and Canada.

DPI’s rep firms are an integral part of the robust line of communication that exists between each DPI customer and the US headquarters in Atlanta, GA.

The following are DPI’s newly-appointed Commercial AV manufacturers reps:

Pro Video Solutions

Pro Video Solutions (PVS) will provide support, service and training to regional integrators in the Professional Broadcast and AV communities. PVS will both support the sales efforts of system integrators and provide qualified technical and application support to customers. Additionally, PVS will aid in growing the awareness and resonance of DPI’s precision displays throughout the central US. PVS will represent DPI in the following states: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Audio Associates

Audio Associates (AA) was established in 1981, primarily servicing the needs of the music industry. For the past thirty years, AA has played an integral role with high profile end-users, whether a professional musician, a sports facility, the federal government or the corporate world. Audio Associates will represent DPI in the following states: Western Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and West Virginia.

Mainline Marketing

Founded in 1987 and based in Melbourne, FL, Mainline Marketing is an independent manufacturers’ representation firm that will help manage the professional sales, marketing and distribution for DPI in Florida. Their main customer base consists of consultants, commercial audio visual integrators, broadcast and professional audio suppliers, music industry retailers and production / rental companies. Mainline Marketing will represent DPI in Florida.

Connect West

Connect West Marketing will take on DPI’s representative firm responsibilities for western Canada.

Bringing a wealth of sales and systems integration experience to the partnership, Mike Upright and team will represent DPI in the following areas: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

BG Media Solutions

BG Media Solutions Inc. (BG) will provide representation for the commercial and professional markets on DPI’s behalf in Ontario. BG is committed to delivering outstanding customer service while continually introducing premium-level AV solutions to the Ontario market. BG Media Solutions will represent DPI in Ontario.

MM Technologie

Founded in 2010 by Michel Morrow, MM Technologie will apply Morrow’s more than 30 years of experience as a touring sound engineer, installer and pro audio support technician to supporting DPI’s customers in Quebec. Michel Morrow and his team are dedicated to providing a responsive sales and support solution for Commercial AV systems integrators. MM Technologie will represent DPI in Quebec.