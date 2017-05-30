DPA Microphones Introduces d:vice Digital Audio Interface at InfoComm 2017

The What: DPA Microphones (Booth 6169) will debut its d:vice MMA-A Digital Audio Interface and DSM6000 Microphone Base at InfoComm 2017. The MMA-A features flexibility and a small form factor that allows the user to pull out the d:vice quickly and efficiently in fluid situations. The intelligible sound and ease of installation provided by the new microphone base caters to the varying industry needs of architects, AV consultants, system integrators, and installing electricians.



DPA d:vice d:screet Miniature

The What Else: The d:vice MMA-A Digital Audio Interface is a two-channel microphone preamp and A/D converter offering mono, dual, and stereo capabilities. The d:vice comes with interchangeable lightning and USB cables for connectivity. Its MicroDot inputs allow the d:vice to be connected to all DPA miniature microphones, including the d:screet Miniature, d:fine Headset, d:vote Instrument, and the d:dicate Recording microphones with the optional MMP-G preamp.

Designed to be placed on a table or podium, or attached to a ceiling or wall, the DSM6000 Microphone Base is available in two colors—black and white—and comes with either a MicroDot connector, an XLR connector, or unterminated leads for connections to Phoenix blocks. The d:screet capsule is mounted on a sleek boom that, for the tabletop version, has a gooseneck at the top and the bottom. The ceiling version consists of one gooseneck. In both versions, the cable can exit to the side of or beneath the unit.



DSM6000 Microphone BaseDPA’s d:screet Podium Microphone features a miniature d:screet supercardioid capsule that combines controlled directionality with rejection of background noise through its linear frequency response. The capsule has a uniform off-axis response, so even when ceiling mounted, it will capture the sound of all speakers in range.

“When it comes to choosing audio equipment for conference or installation venues, a sleek and minimal design is often just as important as sound quality and versatility,” said Christopher Spahr, vice president of sales and marketing, DPA Microphones. “We are excited to introduce these new solutions to industry professionals at InfoComm this year. These soluions provide AV consultants and system integrators with equipment tailored to the size and shape of any venue without compromising on sound quality.”

The Bottom Line: DPA’s DSM6000 Microphone Base is currently shipping while the d:vice MMA-A Digital Audio Interface is scheduled to ship at the end of May.