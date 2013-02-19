Dot2Dot Partners With JBtec Digital Signage

Dot2Dot Communications is expanding sales and support for its Ad Manager software as São Paulo, Brazil-based JBtec Digital Signage signs on as Reseller for South America.

JBtec has specialized in designing, deploying, and managing digital place-based networks for over 13 years. They are Ad Manager Certified and veterans at understanding client needs.

“We are extremely happy with this partnership. The Brazilian market of digital signage needs a professional solution for managing MDOOH networks,” said Bruno Gianzanti, CEO, JBtec Digital Signage. “Ad Manager is a perfect match for many of our customers who need powerful and complete solutions to manage their digital Ads.”

The momentum behind this partnership, and R&D driving new product features and planning tools for Ad Manager, are moves designed to position both Dot2Dot and JBtec to positively impact Latin and South America’s growing digital signage industry.