Lutron Receives DVGBC Leadership Award

Coopersburg, PA--Lutron Electronics has been selected by DVGBC as one of five recipients of a 2011 Leadership Award. The Awards were distributed at the organization’s Annual Green Building Celebration in Philadelphia.

Each year DVGBC recognizes companies, organizations and individuals who have been instrumental in green building design and practice in the Delaware Valley. Lutron was honored within the Business Leadership category, whose criteria included:

* led the implementation of facility-wide green construction, operation, and or/management practices.

* introduced green practices into manufacturing processes.

* conducted community outreach to promote green building awareness throughout their workforce and/or the broader community.

The award was presented to Lutron by Mark MacCracken, U.S. Green Building Council Board Chair and CEO of CALMAC Manufacturing Corporation, and was accepted by Michael Smith, Lutron’s vice-president of residential sales.