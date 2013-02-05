Full Compass to Distribute Triad-Orbit Mic Stand Systems

Full Compass has added Triad-Orbit Advanced Microphone Stand Systems to its product offerings.
- These systems were researched and designed by experienced industry pros and redefine mic placement and set-up. The systems of stands, booms, adapters and couplers feature adjustment mechanisms available only from Triad-Orbit, and allow users to quickly place every mic exactly where they need it.
- The systems are based on TRIAD Articulating Tripod Mic Stands. Their tripod bases have the weight and stability of larger cast iron bases without the bulky footprint. Each leg of the base is adjustable into five positions using Triad-Orbit’s patent-pending ratcheting mechanism. The angle of the stand can be adjusted at the base up to 65 degrees of pitch. This enables accurate and stable placement on uneven surfaces and tight stacking of multiple stands for efficient storage and transport.
- ORBIT Orbital Booms are designed with a stainless steel ball swivel mechanism which delivers an unparalleled 360-220 degree range of motion. Booms are available as single-arm or a unique dual-arm option that is especially useful for stereo and dual mic placements. ORBIT dual-arm booms allow one stand to do the work of two, saving cost and precious space.
- All parts are precision-machined to ensure smooth, noise-free movement.
- Completing the Triad-Orbit system are exclusive Triad IO Quick-Change Couplers and MICRO adapters which provide users with effortless speed and exact adjustments. Tedious threading of mic and boom clips is over, replaced by “on-the-fly’ hardware swaps using IO couplers. These couplers are engineered and manufactured for worry-free reliability and performance. Triad-Orbit MICRO Adapters are miniature versions of ORBIT Orbital Booms, featuring the same unique ball swivel action and extensive range of motion. Combining these adapters with ORBIT booms allows for unprecedented ease and accuracy of mic placement.
- “We have witnessed the development of the Triad-Orbit system for years and are very impressed with how thoroughly every element has been researched, engineered and tested,” said Jonathan Lipp, CEO of Full Compass. “This is an innovative, time-saving solution that illustrates real understanding of the challenges professionals face. Attention to detail, superior materials and high manufacturing standards all contribute lasting value to the product.”
- Triad-Orbit Advanced Microphone Stand Systems are in-stock at Full Compass.