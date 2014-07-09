Dobbs Stanford Wins Commercial AV Rep Award

Middle Atlantic Products awarded their regional representative, Dobbs Stanford Corporation, with the Commercial AV Rep of the Year Award, for exceptional growth in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Photo caption (left to right): Dan Tarkoff, Middle Atlantic; David Shauberger, Stan Thomas, Pete Blair, Terry Rountree, Fred Dobbs, Joe Piland, Darrell Clingman and Jacob McDaniels, Dobbs Stanford; John Stenzel, Bill Poling Middle Atlantic

Asked to comment on the award, Middle Atlantic Regional sales manager John Stenzel said, “Dobbs Stanford did great job with incredible growth last year, not just in Texas, but all of their territory. Their knowledgeable and seasoned staff has the long-term relationships, technical expertise and product knowledge that drives sales, especially for our corporate meeting room solutions and power products.”

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of the Legrand group since its acquisition in 2011.