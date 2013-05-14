Symetrix Appoints Vice President of Global Sales

Symetrix has appointed Craig Richardson to the position of vice president of global sales.



Richardson assumes responsibility for management of the company’s worldwide sales and business development. Richardson most recently served as vice president of AV Integrator Market Development with Polycom, and prior to that was the vice president and general manager of Polycom’s Installed Voice Business for many years.

According to Symetrix CEO, Paul Roberts, “Craig Richardson is a major player in the world of audio for voice and video conferencing. We’re extremely excited to have a person of his caliber on board as we rapidly add teleconferencing products to our complete range of digital signal processors and accessories.”

“At Symetrix, I found a company with talented and dedicated people, a reputation for great products and customer-support, and a palpable level of enthusiasm for their new products and direction,” said Richardson. “It’s exhilarating to experience the passion and focus a rapidly growing company like Symetrix has for creating best-in-class products and services.”

During InfoComm Richardson will deliver a session called, “Designing and Troubleshooting Audio Conferencing Systems” on Wednesday, June 12 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The session will focus on the lifecycle of an audio conferencing system: from the needs assessment and design guidelines to troubleshooting during installation and commissioning.