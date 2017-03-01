Diversified Assigns Mid-Atlantic, Memphis Office Leadership to David Berndt

Diversified announced that its Mid-Atlantic region and Memphis, TN office will now fall under the leadership of David Berndt, a tenured executive regional director with the company. Based out of Diversified’s Nashville office, Berndt currently oversees several other Southeastern locations throughout Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf Coast.

“The chance to be part of an excellent team in the Mid-Atlantic region is a great opportunity,” Berndt said. “I look forward to growing with this region as we strategize a plan to expand the size and depth of the company’s expansive offerings. This is an exciting period for Diversified, and the Mid-Atlantic region is proud to be part of this growth.”

Having previously served the Memphis location, he added, “Returning to Memphis is a welcome change as I return to a region with a rich history. Diversified is an established partner with many key accounts in greater Memphis, and I look forward to positioning this team for even greater success.”

To fill Berndt’s shoes in Nashville’s daily activities and assume the sales leadership responsibilities for the local team, account executive Brian Flint has been promoted to regional sales director. Flint is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience and a team member for 11 years. “I look forward to working alongside our seasoned account executives as we continue to provide systems that enhance our customers’ collaborative needs; and to securing the new and varied projects that Diversified has to offer our clientele,” Flint said.