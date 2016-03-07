Diversified Acquires The Systems Group, Continues Expansion

Diversified has acquired The Systems Group of Hoboken, NJ. The Systems Group (TSG) brings a reputation for consulting, design, and integration around broadcast-LAN architecture and file based workflows. Their staff will continue to serve their customers and contribute to Diversified’s portfolio of services.

“We are extremely excited that our team is joining Diversified. Over the last two decades we have developed strategic relationships consulting and designing facilities for the top media providers in the world. Joining the Diversified team allows us to focus our engineering expertise and offer a wider range of technical services to our valued clients,” said Christopher Mehos, principal, The Systems Group. “Today’s complex IT/IP planning along with file based workflows demand the strongest engineering disciplines and Diversified has the diversity and strength to complement our team to fulfill client needs for increased productivity” said Scott Griffin, Principal, The Systems Group. As senior vice presidents, Mr. Mehos and Mr. Griffin will join Diversified executive management to integrate The Systems Group team members into Diversified’s operations. Further, as broadcast technologists they will play a key role in the growth strategy and execution of future technology platforms.

“Over the years we have partnered and competed on numerous projects. I have always respected The Systems Group organization, engineering process and client-focused business so after NAB last year we started discussions how we could formalize our relationship. This acquisition enables Diversified to build on our broadcast services by leveraging the knowledge and experience of years in business focused on broadcast solutions,” said Fred D’Alessandro, chairman and CEO of Diversified. “TSG’s thoughtful design, attention to detail and customer loyalty will immediately contribute to our collective client base with the resources to build focused broadcast solutions, of any complexity and scale, across the Globe.”

This is the second major acquisition by Diversified in recent months. The firm previously acquired Technical Innovation of Atlanta, Georgia in February. Technical Innovation brings a reputation for presentation technology, critical space, and broadcast solutions. Their staff will continue to serve their customers with the same skills and passion for excellence. At that time, Diversified boasted more than 800 employees and 22 U.S. offices, and the acquisition of The Systems Group has certainly made the company larger still.