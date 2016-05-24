Diversified Achieves Infocomm International Av Provider Of Excellence Distinction

Diversified has attained InfoComm International’s AV Provider of Excellence (APEx) designation. The InfoComm APEx program recognizes exceptional levels of quality in systems design and integration as well as customer satisfaction.

The InfoComm APEx program recognizes companies based on the number of employees holding key industry certifications, including InfoComm’s CTS credential, completion of continuing education classes, and positive customer survey responses. APEx providers must also prove that they meet or exceed the requirements within 2 ANSI/INFOCOMM standards, the Standard Guide for Audiovisual Systems Design and Coordination Processes and the AV System Performance Verification Standard, to foster better communication between the AV provider and the client.

“The APEx designation gives AV companies a mark of distinction in the marketplace,” said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, InfoComm International’s executive director and chief executive officer. “Customers of APEx companies can be confident of the AV provider’s professionalism and commitment to ongoing training, customer service and dedication to excellence.”

“Achieving the APEx designation within our first 100 days under our unified brand signifies the successful integration of our technical operations and service departments and their mutual commitments in delivering excellence in client satisfaction and unparalleled quality of work,” said Fred D’Alessandro, Diversified’s CEO. “Diversified is proud to be among the select group of integration and consulting firms worldwide to have achieved this distinction.”

Sean Daly, VP of operations, added, “The APEx program validates our conformance to industry standards, our rigorous conception-to-completion processes and our dedication to promoting industry education which translates to exceptional customer service and satisfaction.”