Digital Signage Metrics Webinar September 18

- The numbers - the metrics, that can profile the value and strengths, and areas that can improve network performance in communicating to patrons, shoppers, visitors, travellers, staff and students will be highlighted, along with best practices in capturing and maintaining this intelligence and planning input.
- This free, one hour webinar, taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2013 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. EDT, is suited for those involved in digital signage and place-based network planning, operations, sales and investment.
- Attendees will learn:
- Why some key metrics matter more than others.
- How to know and describe value
- Indicators that are useful to optimizing the network.
- How to create a growth "score-card".
- Where action may be required to activate network growth.
- Tactical approaches to gaining the funding required for growth.
- Presenters for this session include:
- Paul Lindstrom, Senior Vice President, Nielsen on Location
- Andy McRae, General Manager, Dot2Dot Communications
- Lyle Bunn, Digital Signage Analyst, Advisor, Educator, BUNN
- The URL for the recording of this session will be sent to all who register.
- Questions in advance are invited. Send to Lyle@LyleBunn.com.
- For more information and registration, visit www.digitalsignagefederation.com