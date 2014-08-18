Digital Signage Trends Showcase Toronto Oct 7-8

- Lyle Bunn, advisor and educator related to digital and enterprise media, will put location-based media into perspective during the Oct. 7-8, 2014 Digital Trends Showcase in Toronto. Participation to professionals is free but reservation online at http://dtsevent.ca is required. Oct 7th is for end users and brands only, while Oct 8th is for integrators, agencies and other supply chain providers.
- Practices in digital media engagement are rapidly evolving, and the DTS will offer demonstrations using Adidas golf as the example brand. Display messaging, interface with mobile and social media and transitioning from “audience of many” to “audience of one”, totem display and integration with point of purchase are some of the showcase demonstrations.
- Delegates will move through nine demonstration scenarios (using the golf hole approach), concluding with professional networking at the “10th hole” where social media integration and location ambiance through video wall will be live.
- DTS is now in its 7th year and the firms that are collaborating in this educational showcaset include LG (Display), Dot2Dot Communications/Scala (CMS), VertiGo (patented stand-alone), Design Science (design and technical innovations), Coxcom (installation), Shikatani Lacroix (branding and experience design), Visionary Solutions (IP encoding and video networks), TechTap (experiential technologies) and BUNN (planning and execution).
- “Demonstrations show the relevance and advantages of technology-enabled marketing and communications” said Bunn. He added, “Professional networking at this event will provide additional value to participants.”