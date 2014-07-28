Digital Signage Transforms Art Gallery

Established in 1931, the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, in Hagerstown, Maryland, provides residents and visitors access to a permanent collection of art. The Museum also features a rotating schedule of exhibitions, musical concerts, lectures, films, art classes and special events for children and adults throughout the year. The collections include 19th & early 20th century American art, old masters, and decorative art.

Digital Signage makes art interactive in the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts. Touchscreen-enabled sign shown by Director, Rebecca Massie Lane, in the Singer Memorial Gallery.The Museum is currently utilizing touch-screen enabled digital signs in the front lobby and in the new Singer Memorial Gallery.

"Initially, we used our digital sign to provide visitor information in the museum's entry lobby; it has become a really helpful reference for us. It gives information on the floor plan, current exhibitions, events and programs, photographs of current and recent events, weather, a [news feed] on the art market, and has touch buttons for more information including a welcome video" says Rebecca Massie Lane, Director of the WCMFA.