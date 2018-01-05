Digital Signage Summit at ISE 2018

Within the excitement of ISE (Integrated Systems Europe 2018) in Amsterdam, thought leaders will gather for a focused look at digital signage. Speakers and panels at Digital Signage Summit ISE, Feb 7, 2018, will explore the powerful dynamics that are transforming the digital signage industry. Executives from leading brands will reveal how market players are adapting to, and adopting, these innovations to forge a roadmap for the future.

Brands participating include:

Diversified, Stratacache Capital, Trison, Samsung, Grassfish, Navori, myadbooker, RMG, ZetaDisplay, CHG-MERIDIAN and Akewuele Barcelona.

The half-day summit will be curated and chaired by Florian Rotberg, Managing Director of invidis consulting.

Order your Early Bird Ticket today: https://registration.n200.com/survey/1802chursll5u?utm_source=ButtonInNavigation&utm_medium=Website&utm_campaign=DSSISE2018