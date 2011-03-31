Atlona Inks Deal with True Colours

Sunnyvale, CA--Atlona Technologies has reached a distribution agreement with True Colours Distribution, the technical solution division of the Midwich Group. Under the agreement, True Colours will market and distribute all three of Atlona's product lines in the U.K. and throughout Europe.

"At Atlona, we have continued to place a heavy emphasis on international growth, and this partnership with True Colours is a key step in increasing the market presence for all three of our product lines," said Ilya Khayn, president of Atlona Technologies. "True Colours has an outstanding reputation for quality and customer service, and we couldn't be happier to have them representing our digital connectivity solutions in the region. And for their dealers, our extensive product lineup offers reliable solutions for absolutely any application, from consumer retail purchases to large-scale commercial installations."

"We are very excited that Atlona has chosen us to market and distribute their product range," said Jin Khangura, connectivity technology specialist at True Colours. "Atlona's lineup has developed in recent years to cover almost every digital connectivity solution that is required, and at the same time the company is continually designing and developing innovative leading-edge technology products. By adding Atlona to our already extensive range of AV connectivity-based solutions, we will further strengthen our market position."

Atlona has segmented its solutions into three product lines: Atlona Signature (professional and commercial), Atlona Si (system integrator), and Atlona CE (consumer electronics). The flagship Signature line of digital connectivity solutions is geared for large-scale government, military, digital signage, and other professional AV applications.

For installers of home theater and light commercial AV systems, the Si line includes cables, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, extenders, converters, scalers, and more.

Specifically designed for consumers and retail purchasers, the CE line offers a full range of simple, easy-to-use solutions, according to the company. It includes the new AT-AiR3, Atlona's 1080p wireless USB-to-HDMI converter.