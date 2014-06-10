Digital Signage Helps Schools Get News to Parents, Community

The Binghamton School District in the central-southern tier of New York State has discovered a way to communicate clearly with high school students, faculty, and parents at once, creatively using digital signage technology from Tightrope Media Systems to deliver information inside the school and over the web.

Patriot TV feeds are replicated 24/7 on the school’s website, easily accessible from the front page, giving parents an easy way to keep up with district news.

