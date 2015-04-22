Digital Signage Federation Hosting Hangouts

The Digital Signage Federation, a not-for-profit digital signage trade organization has released its 2015 educational Hangout schedule through mid-year.

Hangouts are 45-minute panel discussions hosted via Google Hangout by two or three industry professionals on topics including:

Apr 22 - Using Touch Screens for Donor / Honor Walls

May 6 - Measuring Effectiveness of Your Digital Signage

May 20 - How to get Press and Circulate your Digital Signage News

Jun 3 - Creating and Managing a Digital Wayfinding Solution

Jul 1 - Implementing Scheduling Room Signage

Jul 8 – Hangout with the DSF Executive Committee- Part 1

Jul 15 - HTML5 Content Creation Tips, Tricks, and Tools

Jul 29 – What does 4K mean for Digital Signage?



The Digital Signage Federation Executive Committee will host three Hangouts in 2015 for the purpose of discussing the state of the industry, projects that the DSF has undertaken, and answer questions from members and non-members who are considering joining the DSF.

Attendance is free for DSF members and non-members who would like to be part of these conversations.