Comprehensive Introduces First Pro AV/IT HDMI Cables

The What: Comprehensive has introduced their new Pro AV/IT series of HDMI cables that are specifically designed for professional systems integrators.

Comprehensive's Pro AV/IT HDMI Cables

The What Else: These new Pro AV/IT HDMI cables include new and helpful pro-friendly features for the commercial and residential installation markets.

The Why: For starters, Comprehensive’s new Pro AV/IT series HDMI cables feature Comprehensive’s new ProGrip HDMI connector which helps secure the connection with just enough resistance (up to 16 pounds of retention force) to prevent the cable from being unintentionally disconnected.

The Comprehensive SureLength cable length indicators indicate the length of each cable on the connector mold itself. This feature is a time saver for installers who have to sort out and manage large groups of cables-long after the packaging is gone.

Comprehensive Pro AV/IT series HDMI cables are available in seven professional colors for easy cable identification which helps with rack building and overall cable management. Length indicators and an assortment of colors are time savers for installers who are constantly sorting out lengths preparing for jobs and rack building.

Key Features: These features are applied to Comprehensive’s Pro AV/IT construction which includes a professional grade 99.9 percent high purity copper 26 gauge center-conductor that is more capable and durable than traditional HDMI cables, testing at speeds above 15 gigabit per second, 50 percent higher than consumer cables. Triple shielding including professional grade tinned copper braiding, a heavy duty CL3 rated extra flexible jacket, and a lifetime warranty all come standard.