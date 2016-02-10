Digital Signage Federation Expands to Europe

The Digital Signage Federation, the only independent not-for-profit trade organization serving the digital signage industry, finalized a working relationship with the organization formerly known as OVAB Europe, which will begin operating as DSF Europe, an independent affiliate of the Digital Signage Federation.



DSF Europe will maintain its own budget and annual agenda, participate in worldwide event and initiative planning and have a seat on the Digital Signage Federation Board of Directors. This affiliation recognizes the global nature of digital signage activity and the need for an industry association on a similar scale. It will help drive Digital Signage Federation membership and participation in both North America and Europe, where many multi-national companies already do business, provide education, professional development and programming support for organizations seeking to invest in or become more active in the digital signage sector.

“Our Board of Directors believes strongly that working closely with the Digital Signage Federation will allow us to build on a strong foundation to expedite the growth of DSF Europe,” says Dirk Huelsermann, President OVAB Europe, who has chaired the association since its inception. “This affiliation will allow us to offer members additional educational and professional development opportunities and become a much more inclusive trade organization.”