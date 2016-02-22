The second annual Digital Signage Expo South America will host the ABMOOH seminar to present key solutions, cases and world trends in the industry.

Ubiratan "Bira" Macedo

Digital Signage Expo South America will be held in Sao Paulo on May 3 – 6. And in partnership with ABMOOH, a Brazilian out-of-home media association, programs for high-quality education and content best practices will be offered to all professionals and attendees at the show, to support and strengthen the South American industry sector as a whole.

“Having the ABMOOH program during Digital Signage Expo South America is a key step in maintaining our event at the highest level in South America,” said Andrea Varrone, Show Director of Digital Signage Expo U.S. “We strongly believe in the continued development of the industry there and this partnership was created with this focus in mind.”

“Digital Signage Expo U.S. is the largest event in the world for digital signage and interactive display technology,” said Ubiratan "Bira" Macedo, ABMOOH’s Executive Director. “The presence of their first international event in Brazil is extremely important for the industry here. For this reason, our association participates and supports this event as a measure to strengthen the industry and assist in its continued growth.”