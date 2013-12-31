Kramer's Range Extenders Certified by HDBaseT Alliance

The What: Kramer Electronics line of HDBaseT range extenders has been officially certified by the HDBaseT Alliance. Kramer Electronics will be showcasing the officially−certified HDBaseT range extender family at the coming ISE 2014 show.

Kramer’s TP−580RXR/TXR standalone and WP−580RXR/TXR wallplate HDBaseT range extenders can send an HDMI signal up to 436 ft. (130m) when using Kramer’s BC−DGKat623 DGKat cable, compared to 328 ft. (100m) when using any other standard industry cable. In addition, low cost HDBaseT certified range extenders, the TP−580R/T and WP−580R/T are also available and can send an HDMI signal up to 230 ft. (70m).

The What Else: For demanding applications, Kramer offers a special XTRA (Long Reach) Mode, supported on the TP−580TXR/RXR and WP−580TXR/RXR models, allowing 1080p 60Hz HDMI signals with 8−bit color to reach all the way to 590 ft. (180m) when using Kramer’s DGKat623 DGKat cable.

The TP−582T & TP−581T transmitters send the HDMI input signal, along with the Ethernet 100BaseT, RS−232 and IR input signals as an integrated HDBaseT signal to a distance of 430 ft. (130m) when using Kramer’s BC−DGKat623 DGKat cables. The TP−582R receiver converts the twisted pair signal back to Ethernet 100BaseT, RS−232, IR and HDMI outputs, and de−embeds the audio (in certain models) to S/PDIF and TOSLINK® audio outputs.

One More Thing: “The certification of Kramer’s lines of HDBaseT range extenders ensures interoperability between various devices using HDBaseT technology, and reflects our quest, as a manufacturer, to ensure that installers and users alike will be able to achieve seamless AV integration,” stated Ezra Ozer, Kramer Electronics’ VP of Marketing.