Digital Signage Expo 2018 to Feature Emerging Tech Talks

- Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will debut Emerging Tech Talks at the 2018 show, scheduled for March 27-30, 2018. These will be presented as 45-minute sessions in a special on-floor theater dedicated to emerging technologies, and will include topics such as: “The Role of AI, Machine Learning, Robots in the Future of Connected Commerce,” “The Role of Public Kiosks in the Smart City,” “Facial Recognition Technology: Does it have a Place in Luxury Beauty Experience?” and “How Autonomous Self-Driving Cars Will Change the OOH Industry.”
- Registration for any of the Emerging Tech Talks, or any of the DSE 2018 educational conference seminars—which are sponsored by BroadSign International and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits—is available online at www.dse2018.com.
- DSE 2018 is scheduled for March 27-30, 2018, with access to the exhibit hall March 28-29 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. To reserve exhibit space, contact Andrea Varrone at (770) 817-5905.
