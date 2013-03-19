Sextant Group Holds Showcase for James B. Hunt Jr. Library

- The Sextant Group, the technology consultant responsible for the audiovisual, information technologies and acoustical design for the new James B. Hunt Jr. Library, will showcase the technology and design innovation behind the facility, touted as "the academic library with the widest array of technologies in the country."
- The April 17, 2013, event will feature multimedia demonstrations, presentations by renowned TED speaker and sound expert Julian Treasure, and technology visionary and The Sextant Group's president and CEO Mark Valenti. Valenti will present "Pushing Boundaries: Technology in the 21st Century Library," followed by Treasure's "Designing with Our Ears."
- A tour will follow. Unique technology-infused spaces throughout the new facility include:
- - the IPearl Immersion Theatre
- - 3D Visuals and 3D sound environments
- - Teaching and Visualization Studios
- - Digital Media Production Labs
- - Collaboration studios
- - An immersive Game Lab
- - High-definition telepresence / videoconference room
- "It's really difficult for people to understand until they actually come and see it," said head of IT for NCSU Libraries, Maurice York.
- Described by Scientific American as "an amazing place" and recently showcased in Architectural Record, the 221,000 SF library also houses over 100 project/study rooms, and multiple reception and event spaces..
- "All the essential tools to leverage emerging technologies in support of today's learning models are here," said systems designer Scott Frey, CTS-D, of The Sextant Group. "State-of-the-art technologies have at last been placed directly into students' hands. Some are saying it will prove to be one of the most innovative facilities in the U.S., and a template for libraries well into the future."
- The event is being presented in conjunction with Biamp Systems, the international provider of commercially installed audio electronics.