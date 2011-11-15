AVI-SPL Offers Video Wall Delivery Webinar

Tampa, FL--AVI-SPL University will hold its next webinar to explore “Simplified Delivery and Management to Video Walls” on November 16 at 1 p.m. EST.

Led by NEC’s business development manager David Arnott, this free webinar will introduce attendees to Hiperwall, a software solution that lets users resize and relocate multiple simultaneous content objects anywhere on a video wall.

In his session, Arnott will explore video wall technology and discuss the type of content that can be displayed with Hiperwall software, as well as components required to control the solution and the types of environments in which the software can be used, resulting in multiple technical and business advantages. Hiperwall CEO Jeff Greenberg will also be on hand to give a live demo and answer questions.

“Coupled with NEC’s large-screen displays and single-board computers, Hiperwall technology benefits video wall configurations in professional digital signage environments, including lobbies, public venues, retail stores, transportation facilities and broadcasting,” Arnott said.