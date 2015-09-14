Digital Menu Board "Hangout" Panel

The Digital Signage Federation is inviting DSF members and non-members alike, to attend its Wednesday, October 14th “Hangout” panel discussion at 2pm EDT, on the topic of “Tried & True Practices in Digital Menu Board Signage.”

FDA requirements make digital menu boards a "must have"

With FDA nutritional and calorie count display requirements going into effect next year, digital menu boards are becoming a “must have,” not only for QSRs, but also for other establishments that fall under the new federal guidelines. Hangouts are 45-minute panel discussions using Google’s Hangout platform with a moderator and a panel of three or four industry professionals.

The panel comprised of Digital Signage professionals who are members of the DSF, will include:

•George Yunis, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Consumer Engagement Strategy, Allure Global

•Shaun O’Brien, Solutions Group Manager, Premier Mounts

•Frank Krug, Director, Retail Technology, TPN Retail

In addition to discussing the variety of ways in which to better leverage the effectiveness of digital menu boards as a marketing tool, the October 14th panel will explore:

•How to effectively daypart menu boards

•The advantages of remote updates to make quick changes.

•Centralized control of marketing and promotional campaigns

•Point of Sale (POS) integration

•The effects of the FDA regulations

Registration is required and can be accessed on the “DSF Event Web Page” of the DSF website