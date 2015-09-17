digiLED Taps Randy Green General Manager for Americas

digiLED has hired Randy Green as their new general manager for the Americas.

Randy will lead digiLED sales in North America, with goals to add to their existing network of rental and integration partners.

digiLED logo

Current digiLED users in North America include major international rental partners, auto manufacturers, high profile sports venues, leisure facilities, retail stores and educational establishments. Markets for LED displays are experiencing massive growth and digiLED US will target further sales to these sectors by adding to their list of integration partners across the region.

Green, who has been in the large screen display business since 1987, says "North America has long been a major market for digiLED. Our customers appreciate digiLED's extensive knowledge of product development and understanding of the LED manufacturing business in Asia. They trust us to build products that perform, are delivered on time and provide excellent value for money. This is truly a knowledgeable and experienced group of talented professionals and I am privileged to join such a capable team."