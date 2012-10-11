RelampIt Kicks Off Annual Raffle During AV Week

Each year audiovisual professionals celebrate the AV industry during a week-long event in October, known as AV week. AV specialists use AV Week as opportunity to raise awareness of the span of AV applications in many markets including business, government and education.

RelampIt is using the occasion to encourage recycling within the markets that AV touches, and to reinforce the industry’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

RelampIt receives thousands of lamps during their month long projector lamp recycling program every year. The company anticipates a record number of participants and lamps recycled during the 2012 event.

Kicking off during AV week and extending through the month of October, the annual RelampIt Recycling Raffle is RelampIt’s way of:

· celebrating the AV industry during AV Week

· encouraging participants to recycle, furthering their sustainability initiatives

· continuing to support a cost-free, end of lifetime option for projection lamps

RelampIt’s Lamp Recycling Raffle runs October 15 through November 9. To participate, you are simply required to recycle your projector lamps. Submit a minimum of 20 lamps to the RelampIt Recycling Center, which qualifies you for one entry in the lamp recycling raffle.

Participants have the opportunity to win one of two prizes, including a grand prize of a brand new front projector. Winners are selected randomly from all eligible entries. The more you recycle, the greater your chances are of winning. Each entry of 20+ lamps will count as one entry. Visit relampit.com for more details about the RelampIt Recycling Raffle and terms & conditions.

RelampIt provides new lamps in re-certified housings for the projection display industry. RelampIt has developed a process that allows projection lamps to be recertified at a reduced cost without compromising lifetime or performance. RelampIt also offers a no charge projector lamp recycling service. The RelampIt Projector Lamp Recycling Center focuses on reducing waste and environmental contamination from the lamps found in front and rear projectors.