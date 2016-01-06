DiGiCo Names Two New US Reps

Right Track Marketing Family PhotoDiGiCo’s US distributor, Group One Limited, has appointed two additional sales rep firms, Right Track Marketing and On The Road Marketing. Both organizations will report directly to Matt Larson, DiGiCo’s national sales manager for the United States, and Group One president Jack Kelly.

Based in Riverdale, New Jersey, with satellite offices in Pennsylvania and Virginia, Right Track Marketing is under the direction of Bob Jordan, who joined the company in 1997 and ultimately purchased it in 2008. Right Track Marketing now services Delaware, Maryland, Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey (below Princeton/Trenton) and Virginia for the console brand.

On The Road Marketing is headquartered in River Vale, New Jersey and services the adjacent northern portion of the state, along with the metropolitan NYC area and upstate New York. With additional offices in Massachusetts and New York, the firm is led by Mark Meding, principal.



Over The River Marketing Family Photo“With On The Road Marketing and Right Track Marketing now onboard, DiGiCo’s current and prospective customers in the northeast are in great hands,” says Larson. “Both firms have considerable experience designing a wide range of professional audio systems, and they’re well connected with the key consultants, contractors, production houses, and touring companies in their regions. We’re thrilled to have them as part of the family and are already reaping the benefits of their contributions.”

In addition to DiGiCo, both firms are now servicing XTA and MC2 for Group One as well.