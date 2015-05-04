DiGiCo Delivers SD10 Re-Assurance

Launched at NAB and Prolight+Sound, DiGiCo’s new redundant engine (SD-RE) and fader pod provides a RE-assuring partner for its SD10 digital mixing console.

The SD-RE Rack is an engine in a box that provides connection to a monitor and a keyboard / trackball for SD7-style dual engine redundancy. It can be connected to a 12-fader SD Remote Fader worksurface, screen, keyboard and mouse, and duplicates the functionality of the SD10’s center section.

By simply connecting the compact, 3U box to the console with an ethernet crossover cable and the system’s audio racks, using MADI or Optocore, the SD-RE provides a backup for the console.

The console’s control computer, audio engine, software application, and important worksurface controls can all be duplicated on the redundant system, offering either automatic or manual switchover whenever it is required.