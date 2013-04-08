Roland Releases iPad App, Software Update for M-300 V-Mixer

The What: Roland Systems Group (RSG) has introduced a dedicated iPad Control App and V1.5 software update for its M-300 V-Mixer console.

The M-300 V-Mixer console is a core component of the V-Mixing System providing mixing, effects and external control of digital snake pre-amps, multi-channel recording, instant playback, rehearsal and the world’s finest Personal Mixing System for musicians.

The What Else: Some of the new features packed into this free version update includes a new 31-band mono GEQ, an expanded group of library effects, cross-fade for scene changes and a detailed Recall Filter function that enables you to select which parameters to recall at a greater level of granularity. This new software also supports the Roland Wireless LAN USB Adapter enabling wireless connectivity between the M-300 iPad Control App and the console.

The iPad application is designed to control parameters of the M-300 allowing the user to store scenes and edit the Channel Strip (EQ), GEQ, and Sends on Fader to name a few. Using Wireless LAN to connect, users are able to adjust mixing parameters on stage or around the room, away from the M-300 positioned at the front of house. By connecting Roland’s new Wireless Connect USB adapter to the M-300 USB port, the M-300 appears on a wireless network enabling the iPad to connect and control the console.

Other V1.5 operability enhancements include a CHANNEL DISPLAY screen for DCA groups, the ability to disable more user settings, and a default guest startup mode to allow basic user functionality without admin level control. For monitoring, a dimmer function has been added and a lock out feature to disable the LEVEL knobs to prevent accidental monitor volume changes.

The Roland M-300 Version 1.5 upgrade has improved the number of RS-232C control parameters ensuring that system installers, integrators, and users have access to more remote control functionality from touch panels, video devices, and software.

One More Thing: Concurrent with this update is the announcement that all V-Mixers now include the ability to do multi-channel recording. By simply connecting a Cat5e/6 cable from any REAC port to a network port on a PC enables 40 channels of WAV capture.