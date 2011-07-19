Four Winds Interactive Excellence Awards



Digital signage solutions provider honored by industry association and trade magazine for developing interactive wayfinding technology for Royal Caribbean International

Digital signage solutions provider Four Winds Interactive (FWi) has won three recent awards for technological excellence. The Digital Screenmedia Association (DSA) and Hospitality Technology magazine recognized FWi for interactive wayfinding solutions provided to its client Royal Caribbean International.

An interactive wayfinding solution enables customers, guests, employees and other types of visitors at a store, hotel or other type of business to find their way around the facility using a touch-screen display. FWi designs and implements the software that makes these self-service kiosks work.

DSA recognized FWi’s work with Royal Caribbean with two awards: The 2011 Screenmedia Integration Award and the 2011 Industry Excellence Award for Best Travel/Hospitality Deployment - Digital Signage. The Screenmedia Integration Award is one of the top three annual awards bestowed by DSA.

On its awards site, DSA described FWi’s solution for Royal Caribbean as a “highly intuitive, yet complex passenger-facing communication network onboard Royal Caribbean’s newest, most technologically advanced cruise ships, Oasis and Allure of the Seas.” With more than 200 digital displays operating on one digital signage network, FWi’s system provides real-time data that assists passengers with navigating their way around vessels 1,187 feet long and 208 feet wide, the world’s largest cruise ships.

Hospitality Technology also honored FWi for the Royal Caribbean solution. The magazine’s annual Visionary Awards go to lodging companies for outstanding vision and achievement in delivering technological excellence. On its awards site, Hospitality Technology described the FWi solution as a “network of digital signage displays and touchscreens that enable guests to obtain directions, gauge real-time dining options, learn about the day’s events and activities, and find answers to common questions.”

“Winning these prestigious awards for our work with Royal Caribbean not only showcases the technological excellence of our software and services, but also underscores our commitment to serving our clients with the best digital signage solutions available,” said David Levin, President, Four Winds Interactive.